Critical Analysis: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) vs. Bandwidth (NYSE:BAND)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bill.com and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $108.35 million 30.19 -$7.31 million N/A N/A Bandwidth $232.59 million 7.87 $2.49 million ($0.43) -180.79

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth 1.07% -3.92% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bill.com and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $49.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Bill.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Bill.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

