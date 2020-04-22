$407.16 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will post sales of $407.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.95 million and the highest is $443.46 million. Propetro reported sales of $546.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.60 million to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $481.41 million to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Propetro had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.31 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Propetro from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Propetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

