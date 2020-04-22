Head to Head Survey: EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) versus Enquest (NYSE:ENQUF)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) and Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Enquest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.21 -$8.69 million $1.34 4.63 Enquest $1.30 billion N/A $127.28 million $0.06 2.50

Enquest has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. Enquest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EAGLE POINT CR/COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Enquest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAGLE POINT CR/COM -13.08% N/A N/A Enquest N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and Enquest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enquest 1 1 2 0 2.25

EAGLE POINT CR/COM presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.65%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than Enquest.

Volatility and Risk

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enquest has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EAGLE POINT CR/COM beats Enquest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken. The company also has an interest in the non-operated Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia. In addition, it holds 16 production licenses and 8 production hubs. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 198 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

