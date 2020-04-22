Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

