Analysts Anticipate New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will announce sales of $92.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.21 million and the highest is $99.68 million. New Senior Investment Group posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full-year sales of $371.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.76 million to $412.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $340.23 million to $417.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Senior Investment Group.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

NYSE SNR opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of -265,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.62%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In other New Senior Investment Group news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after buying an additional 1,057,079 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 543,225 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 333,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 291,439 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

