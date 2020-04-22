$313.49 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report $313.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $87.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 260.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $764.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $805.80 million, with estimates ranging from $582.81 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.59.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

