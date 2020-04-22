Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce $331.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.20 million. Vectrus reported sales of $325.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

