Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.10, approximately 277,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 658,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CATM. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $800.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.