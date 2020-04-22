$16.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report sales of $16.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $18.57 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $14.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year sales of $84.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $89.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $109.83 million, with estimates ranging from $107.92 million to $112.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 807,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 490,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 269,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.58.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

