Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 325 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

