David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

