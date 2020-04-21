JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 401,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 674.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Shares of MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,358.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.