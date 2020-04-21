Huber Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.