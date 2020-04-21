Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

