Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

