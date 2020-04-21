Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $40.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,534 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

