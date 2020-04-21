Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.7% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

