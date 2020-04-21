Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

