Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

