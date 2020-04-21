Kavar Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.