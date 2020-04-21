Kavar Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

