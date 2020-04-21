Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.