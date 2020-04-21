Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,890 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 269.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day moving average is $275.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.46.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

