DNB Asset Management AS Sells 95,946 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 95,946 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $133,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.46.

Shares of AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

