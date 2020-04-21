Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

