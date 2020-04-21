Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

