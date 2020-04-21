Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 773 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

