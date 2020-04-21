Brown University Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown University purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

