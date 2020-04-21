Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE CVX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

