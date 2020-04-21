Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

