Epiq Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

