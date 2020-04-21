Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

