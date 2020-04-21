Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

