Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

