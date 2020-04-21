Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,194.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.80. The company has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.