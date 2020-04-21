Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

