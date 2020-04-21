Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $15,762,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 168,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 650,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

