Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,959.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

