Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,959.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
