Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

