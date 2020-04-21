Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

