Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,173 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

