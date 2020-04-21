AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

