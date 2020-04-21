Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

