AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

