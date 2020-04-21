Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

