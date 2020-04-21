Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

