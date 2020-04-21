AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

AT&T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

