AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

AT&T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Benin Management CORP Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc.
Benin Management CORP Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
AT&T Inc. is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position
AT&T Inc. is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co.
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co.
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 350 Shares of Visa Inc
Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 350 Shares of Visa Inc
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Visa Inc
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Visa Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report