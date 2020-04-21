Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 350 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NYSE V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

