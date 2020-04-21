Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

