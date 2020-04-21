Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of KO opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

